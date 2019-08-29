Doretha "Dee" Lee Matusiewicz passed away August 15, 2019 at the age of 86.
Dee was born September 6, 1932 in Watsonville, Calif. Dee has been a Livermore, Calif., resident since 1971. She lived at Heritage Estates Homes in Livermore from 2010 to 2018.
Dee was married for 53 years to Thaddeus “Tedd” Matusiewicz of Livermore, who predeceased her in 2007. She was also predeceased by her son Thomas Matusiewicz of Livermore in 2001.
Dee is survived by sister Fredora Darmstald of Berkeley; son Mike Matusiewicz of San Jose; daughter Debbie Brucker of Perris; and daughter Tina Gehrig of Tracy. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Dee was a past President of the Danish Society Dania of California and Nevada, a local lodge. She was a member and officer of the Air Force Sergeants Association (AFSA).
Dee requested no memorial service. She will be cremated at Callaghan Mortuary in Livermore. Dee’s ashes, along with Tedd’s ashes, will be buried at Pioneer Cemetery in Watsonville. Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Matusiewicz family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.