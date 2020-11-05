Doris Beers resided in Richmond and Hayward before settling in Livermore in 1971.
She resided for the last several years of her life in Oakdale, California. Doris worked as a lead factory worker at Prescolite in San Leandro. Her favorite moments were spent with her daughters and grandchildren. Doris passed away with her family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Charles LeRoy Beers. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Larry dec.) Dyer, Coleen (Manuel) Escovedo, and Shelly (Steve) Warner; grandchildren, Melissa Escovedo, Jill Saucier, Phillip (Nicole) Escovedo and Jodi (Shane) Weiss; and nine great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, at Callahan Mortuary, 3833 East Ave., in Livermore. Visitation is from 9 to 10 a.m., with the funeral from 10 to 11 a.m. Doris will be laid to final rest in a private family ceremony at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Beers family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.