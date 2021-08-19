Our dear mother, Grammy, Great Grammy died peacefully, surrounded by her entire loving family on August 4, 2021 after a brief and sudden illness. Her incredible wisdom, insightfulness, intelligence, thoughtfulness, generosity, integrity, business sense, and compassion touched any who crossed her path. After a childhood in Washington, Colorado, New Mexico and California she settled in Hayward, then San Leandro where she was wife to Pete Seymon (Fabric Lane) and raised her three children. She worked at Bancroft Junior High School and Chabot College before joining her father, Eirwin F. Selby, to run their real estate business on Jackson Avenue in Hayward. She later moved to Pleasanton, retired, and shared a household for her last 20 years with her two daughters. Here she consumed herself with quilting, gardening, cooking (amazing soups!), reading, playing Scrabble (especially with her son with disabilities), enjoying grand and great grandchildren, and promoting her daughters’ teaching careers, all with her graceful energy. She is survived by her three children: David Seymon (Mary Jo Seymon), Leni Seymon, Gail Myers, three grandchildren: George Myers (Julie Myers), Gwen Anaya (Jason Anaya), Conrad Myers (Katelynn Myers), and seven great grandchildren: Ivy Myers, Austin Myers, Olivia Myers, Cruz Anaya, Ruby Anaya, Grayson Myers, and Harper Myers. At her request, no services will be held, but she will be honored and remembered forever in our hearts.
Newsletters
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
featured
World War II veteran Don Ashton — Lieutenant, U.S. Navy, USS Effingham, 1943 to 1946 — signs the tail of a Stearman biplane that took veterans for “Dream Flights” on Friday, Aug. 13. Ashton was one of six Stoneridge Creek veterans who were ta…