Doris Larue Guntrum, long time resident of Livermore, beloved wife and mother, was born on May 19, 1925, in Wichita, Kansas to John and Jennie Whittet, and passed away on Feb. 11, 2023.

Her family moved to Freedom, Oklahoma with no electricity or running water. She spent the first 18 years of her life there attending first through 12th grades in the same schoolhouse. After graduating from high school, she went to Chicago to be a companion to her aunt. While there she attended the American School of Beauty Culture.