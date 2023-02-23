Doris Larue Guntrum, long time resident of Livermore, beloved wife and mother, was born on May 19, 1925, in Wichita, Kansas to John and Jennie Whittet, and passed away on Feb. 11, 2023.
Her family moved to Freedom, Oklahoma with no electricity or running water. She spent the first 18 years of her life there attending first through 12th grades in the same schoolhouse. After graduating from high school, she went to Chicago to be a companion to her aunt. While there she attended the American School of Beauty Culture.
That career ended when she went home for a visit and on a blind date she met Bill Guntrum, an aviation cadet. They were married six months later in 1944 in San Antonio, Texas. He completed his military service after World War II ended, then they moved to Rochester, New York where he resumed his job at Bausch and Lomb. Their daughter Pat was born there, but Bill wanted to go to college, so he attended Michigan State University in Lansing.
Bill was recruited by Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and their son Mike was born there. Doris also worked at Sandia in Albuquerque, but after six years Bill was transferred to Livermore, California in 1958.
They were long time members of Our Savior Lutheran Church where they served in many ministries throughout their membership. They both worked at Sandia Livermore until she quit in 1973.
Many friends were made across the country. She loved playing golf, dancing, bridge, piano and organ. She and Bill enjoyed traveling – two cruises to the Caribbean, one through the Panama Canal and one to Alaska. Other trips to Canada, Mexico and several trips to Hawaii. They were married for 69 years. Her husband Bill died in 2014 from complications of Parkinson’s.
She is survived by her daughter Pat Guntrum of Livermore and son Mike Guntrum, of Danville. California, and many nieces and nephews across the country. She will be dearly missed.
There will be a celebration of life in the upcoming spring.