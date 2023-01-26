OBIT - Doris Marie Lennon.jpg

Mrs. Doris Marie Lennon passed away peacefully on Jan. 19, 2023.

Doris was born, the second child and only daughter, to James and Gertrude Lynch on Dec. 10, 1931, in Teaneck, New Jersey. She grew up in Teaneck and attended St. Cecilia’s Catholic High School, where she met the love of her life, Joseph Lennon. Doris and Joseph were married June 5, 1954. They went on to have five children and over 68 years of marriage. The Lennons lived in Arizona, Washington and Santa Maria before settling in Livermore, California in 1964.