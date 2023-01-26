Mrs. Doris Marie Lennon passed away peacefully on Jan. 19, 2023.
Doris was born, the second child and only daughter, to James and Gertrude Lynch on Dec. 10, 1931, in Teaneck, New Jersey. She grew up in Teaneck and attended St. Cecilia’s Catholic High School, where she met the love of her life, Joseph Lennon. Doris and Joseph were married June 5, 1954. They went on to have five children and over 68 years of marriage. The Lennons lived in Arizona, Washington and Santa Maria before settling in Livermore, California in 1964.
Doris earned her Associate of Arts degree from Chabot Community College and was an elementary school librarian in Livermore for many years.
Doris will be remembered for her love of gardening and tending to her rose garden; for her love of travel with Joe, friends, family, and solo trips with every grandchild; for being a football-baseball-soccer-swimming mom and longtime Granada High School Booster. She loved watching hockey.
She was a long-time and founding member of Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Community, where she volunteered in many ways over the years. Doris loved baking and reading. Her grandchildren will fondly remember story time, an abundance of chocolate chip cookies, trips to Loard’s, and joining Grandma in making her famous parfaits.
Doris is survived by her husband, Joseph; her brother, Kenneth Lynch; her children Tom (Susan) Lennon, Kevin (Patty) Lennon, James (Julia) Lennon, and Maureen (Mark) Judd; eleven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She will join her youngest son, Gregory John and her brother Donald Lynch.
A celebration of life and Mass for Doris will take place Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at 11 a.m., at St. Charles Borromeo in Livermore with a reception immediately following. A family graveside service will be held Feb. 4. Donations in Doris’s name may be made to Livermore Public Library or St. Charles.