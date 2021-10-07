A graveside interment service for Doris May Walker will be held at Memory Gardens, 3873 East Ave., Livermore, California on Oct. 11, 2021 at 2 p.m.
Doris was born Doris May Boreham on Nov. 5, 1922 at Fitzsimons Army Hospital, Denver, Colorado to George and Maude Boreham. Shortly after Doris' birth the family moved to Livermore where her dad was supervising electrician during the construction of the Veterans Hospital, where he remained as chief electrical engineer until he retired. Doris grew up on the hospital grounds, often reminiscing of her wonderful childhood. Doris graduated from Livermore High School in 1941, then pursued a career as a medical transcriber, a career she loved, first being employed at Camp Parks Naval Base where she met the love of her life, Woodrow Walker.
After the untimely death of her husband in 1952, Doris devoted her life to her Christian faith, loving to play the piano and sing in her local church and volunteering in the community, graduating from the first Community Hospice Training course in the Tri Valley in 1980.
In 2004 Doris sold her Livermore home and eventually moved to Texas, returning to California in 2015, where she lived out her final years in San Jose being well-cared for. On Aug. 28, 2021 Doris entered Hospice Care at the Regional Medical Center, San Jose, California. On August 30, she passed peacefully of natural causes with loved ones present. She was 98 years old.
Doris is survived by her son Jeff Walker, San Jose, California; grandson Brian Walker, Seabrook, Texas; great granddaughter Ashton May Walker and great-grandson Clayton Rese Walker, Seabrook, Texas; grandson Aaron Walker, Stockton, California and great-granddaughter Bella Sue Walker, Knoxville, Tennessee. Doris was an animal lover and would appreciate donations to the ASPCA, having donated herself faithfully each month from the age of 10.