Doris Miller, a long-time resident of Sunol, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2022, at home at the age of 94. Doris was born on Dec. 9, 1927, in Worcester, Massachusetts to Wilfred and Bessie Murray. The eldest of three children, Doris grew up on a chicken farm and graduated from Massachusetts State University in Amherst where she met Charlie Rogers. They were married in 1947 and soon moved to Manila, the Philippines, among many Americans whose job it was to help the country recover from the ravages of World War II. Her experiences there as a young wife and mother formed the basis for her recently published book, Welcome to Luzon. Doris subsequently lived in many California communities, plus Illinois, before moving to Sunol and Oregon, and finally settling down in Sunol in 2003 to stay.
She was an active member of the Little Brown Church of Sunol. She learned to whistle as a child to calm the hens as she collected their eggs, and as an adult, became an accomplished whistler, entertaining at events such as the 2012 performances by Sunol Repertory Theater. Besides raising three children, she worked in the lab at UC Davis and as a caterer and housecleaner. She played golf and was passionately interested in gardening, birds and butterflies. She was also a wonderful cook, a great xylorimba player and a very talented seamstress. Survivors include daughter Ann Rankine of Worland, Wyoming; sons David Rogers and Bruce Rogers, both of Sunol; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 26 at 1 p.m. at the Little Brown Church of Sunol, 141 Kilkare Road, with a reception to follow at the church.