Dorothy A. Esteban (Madieros) age 93 of Livermore, passed away peacefully under the care of Hope Hospice on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
Dorothy was born and raised in Hayward, California to Manuel and Carolyn Madieros. She attended Hayward High School, where she met her future husband, Melvin J. Esteban. They were married 40 years until Mel's death in 1986.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Susan Esteban Schwartz (David) of Pleasanton, her son Mark D. Esteban (Susan) of Pleasant Hill, granddaughter's Caroline Fonseca Widergren (Brian) of Salida, Jennifer M. Fonseca (Rey) of Lathrop and Kyle J. Esteban of Vallejo. She is also survived by eight great- grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, making our little family a five generation of native Californians family.
We wish to thank all her wonderful friends who loved and supported Dorothy throughout her wonderful long life. At her request, there will be no service. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy donate to: Hope Hospice, 6733 Clark Ave. Suite 100, Dublin, California, 94568.