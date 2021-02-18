Dorothy Bangs

Dottie Bangs passed away on Feb. 7, after a brief illness.
She was born to Harry and Gladys Moseley in Silver Spring, Maryland, in 1933, and graduated Montgomery Blair High School and Lycoming College.
In college, her roommate was Sally Bangs, a country girl from Pennsylvania, who introduced Dottie to her young cousin, Bob, who was just leaving the Marine Corps. They soon married and moved to Hornell, New York, while Bob finished college.
She had a wonderful life in Hornell, where her son, Mike, was born, and then on to Mt. Vernon, Ohio, where daughter Sandi joined the family. Further adventures took the family to Annandale Virginia, before settling in Livermore. Most recently, she lived at Stoneridge Creek in Pleasanton.
Dottie was part of the great migration from the east coast to California in the 1960s, leaving behind everything she knew to move with her young family to the promise of good jobs, great weather and endless opportunities. Her generous and thoughtful spirit brought joy to everyone she encountered in the family’s new adopted home. She soon had the family settled into the hustle and bustle of Arbor Court with 12 other families and a neighborhood of over 30 children.
Many of the friendships made in these early years endured until her passing. She nourished her faith as a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Livermore, where she served as an adult leader for the fellowship’s youth groups and continued as an active parishioner her entire life. A true citizen of the Tri Valley, she enjoyed a varied career with the Livermore Unified School District, the Lawrence Livermore National Labs (the Rad Lab for her generation), the Alameda County Fair and working at H&R Block during tax season.
Her last job was a “welcomer” at Stoneridge Creek, making the new residents feel a part of the community. A tireless mother who took tremendous pride in her children, she was always the first to volunteer as room mother or to lead a bake sale, and she was eventually awarded a lifetime membership in the PTA.
Her many friends became cherished travel companions as she traveled the globe to England, Ireland, Spain, Alaska and many destinations around the country. Family time was her greatest joy, including visits to Lake Tahoe, relaxing in Hawaii, spending time with extended family in Maryland and Pennsylvania, or enjoying simple family gatherings with her children and grandchild. She was extremely proud of her children and their families and relished the role of family matriarch.
She is survived by her son, Michael (Coleen); daughter, Sandi Martin (Eric, d.); and grandson, Brian (Samantha). She will be interned at the family plot in Catlett, Virginia. Please make any donation to Asbury United Methodist Church in her honor.