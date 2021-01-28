Dorothy (Dottie) Sladky, born Jan. 19, 1926, passed away peacefully on Jan. 5, 2021, from COVID-19.
Dottie was born in Ellison Bay, Wisconsin, and headed out west with her new husband, Joe Sladky (d. 2017), when she was just 20 years old.
After expanding their family in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the couple moved on to Livermore, where they resided for 65 years. Dottie spent her days raising money for non-profit organizations, and volunteering at the Livermore Chamber of Commerce, VA hospital, Livermore Police Department and Library, and Scandia (Sister Bay, Wisconsin) among other civic groups. She also enjoyed entertaining, taking her family on cross-country road trips, adopting cats, and teaching her grandchildren to hunt for snipes in Ellison Bay.
From an early age, Dottie displayed independence and strength. As a young wife, she went into a butcher shop in Minnesota to buy a chicken and noticed there were two prices on the board. She asked why there were two prices posted, and the worker responded that the price depended on whether the chicken was “drawn or undrawn.” To the worker’s delight, she requested an undrawn chicken and was told she could have it if she could undraw it herself. She proudly walked out with a free chicken.
Dottie, also known as Grandma Dee, is survived by her daughter, Alex Sladky Anderson; son-in-law, John Anderson; grandchildren, Joe Anderson and spouse Shelly Anderson, and Adair Spence and spouse William Spence; and great grandchildren, Lev and Nava Anderson and Lennox and William Spence; and her nephew, Lee Telfer and spouse Ruthie Telfer; and son, Barry Telfer and spouse Kirstin Telfer, and children, Jens and Sofia Telfer, grand-niece Alex Lawton and spouse Jack Lawton; and grand-nephew, Robert “Stock” Truslow.
Even in her final days, Dottie found some of her greatest joys in her Wisconsin roots. The last food she enjoyed was on Christmas Day - a cherry pie from Koepsel’s Orchard in Sister Bay. Dottie will be laid to rest with her family at the Little Sister Cemetery in Bay, Wisconsin. While no memorial is planned, her family asks you to lift a glass at 5 o’clock, as she always did with Joe.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Sladky family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.