Dorothy Ellen Fuller,” Debbie,” passed away peacefully in her sleep at a skilled nursing clinic in Livermore, California on April 13, 2022.
Debbie was the eldest daughter of John Smart Bryant and Dorothy Ellen Bryant of Pittsburg, California.
After high school graduation from Pittsburgh High, she attended San Francisco State Collage where she received Bachelor of Arts degree in 1966.
Wanting to see the world and take a break from school, Debbie worked as a stewardess with World Airways. She would often tell stories of beautiful Japan, London and Paris, also of bringing soldiers back from Vietnam during the war.
Debbie wanted to be a teacher most of all, so she went back to get her teaching credential and become a primary school teacher. She taught at Rancho and Joe Mitchell schools until her retirement.
Her loving husband Robert Fuller and Debbie were married 35 years and lived in their Livermore home.
Debbie is preceded in death by her mother and father and loving sister Mary Walsh of Eugene, Oregon.
She is survived by her loving husband and by her loving sister Harriet Barros, also nieces Meghan, Sarah, Katherine and Elizabeth who live in Oregon with their families.
Our dear Debbie will be greatly missed and will forever be in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, Debbie would have loved for you to donate to a local animal shelter.