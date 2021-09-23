Katie was born in Webster City, Iowa, where she attended elementary school finished her education in Livermore.
Katie worked as a grocery store cashier at National T and Super Value, both in Webster City. The marriage to James B. McCollough (Jim) in 1963 blended their families. The family moved back to Livermore in 1969. After Jim's death, Katie moved to Hanford, California, and eventually to Placerville, California, where she resided at the time of her death.
Katie is survived by her children, Cindy Callaghan (Richard) of Pollock Pines, California; Marsha Mangini (Paul) of Discovery Bay, California; Jim McCollough of Stanhope, Iowa; Diana Hill (Tom) of Webster City, Iowa; and Judy Woods of Webster City, Iowa. Katie leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by her retirement community, her family and friends.
Donations in her memory may be sent to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or to Snowline Hospice, 6520 Pleasant Valley Road, Diamond Springs, CA, 95619.