Dorothy Basso passed away peacefully on May 18, 2023, after a short illness at the age of 97. Dorothy Mae Faria was born on Jan. 6, 1926, to Ernie and Helen Faria. Together with her eldest sister, Anna, they were raised in Livermore, California. Dorothy attended 5th Street Grammar School before graduating from Livermore High School in 1944. On Valentines Day in 1948, Dorothy married the love of her life, Ernie Basso. Together they raised two children; Steve and Sandy.

Dorothy worked at several local businesses including Rexall Drug, Beazell’s Drug, and Baughman’s. But her real love was working alongside her husband raising cattle and running various team roping arenas/events. In her free time, she loved to garden and was known for her natural green thumb. She enjoyed sewing, canning, raising chickens (in her early years), playing cards and long drives in the country.