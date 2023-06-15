Dorothy Basso passed away peacefully on May 18, 2023, after a short illness at the age of 97. Dorothy Mae Faria was born on Jan. 6, 1926, to Ernie and Helen Faria. Together with her eldest sister, Anna, they were raised in Livermore, California. Dorothy attended 5th Street Grammar School before graduating from Livermore High School in 1944. On Valentines Day in 1948, Dorothy married the love of her life, Ernie Basso. Together they raised two children; Steve and Sandy.
Dorothy worked at several local businesses including Rexall Drug, Beazell’s Drug, and Baughman’s. But her real love was working alongside her husband raising cattle and running various team roping arenas/events. In her free time, she loved to garden and was known for her natural green thumb. She enjoyed sewing, canning, raising chickens (in her early years), playing cards and long drives in the country.
Dorothy had a love of, and a knack for telling dirty jokes. She enjoyed spending all holiday’s together with family and was known for her annual St. Patrick’s Day feast, a tradition the family continues. Dorothy was a vital member of our local rodeos for many years by volunteering her time selling rodeo tickets and handling the payouts, prior to computers, leaving her thumbprint in the local rodeo world forever.
She is survived by her son Steve (Sandy) Basso, daughter Sandy Inderbitzen; grandsons Brian (Jamie) Basso and Kyle (Ashley) Basso; great-grandchildren Shelby, Cadence, Rylan and Beau Basso; along with many more extended family members.
She will always be in our hearts, and we will miss her dearly but are comforted knowing that she is reunited with the love of her life.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Inderbitzen Ranch/Basso’s Arena, 6030 Dagnino Road, Livermore, California. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hope Hospice or the ACTRA Catastrophe Fund of California in her name.