Dorothy Monreal, 87, of Turlock, left us while surrounded by friends and family on April 29, 2021, from Alzheimer’s.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Edward Duarte Monreal; her daughter, Jannie Brooks; and son, Bruce Monreal. She is survived by her grandchildren, Geoffrey Brooks and Elias Monreal; daughter-in-law, Alice Monreal; grand daughter-in-law, JoEllen Brooks; her great grandchildren, Giuliana and Colton Brooks; three step-great grandchildren, Justin, Jacob and Justus Meno; sisters, Margie and Billie; and brother, Thomas.
Services will be held on May 21, with a Celebration of Life starting at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Callaghan Mortuary. Reception is to follow at 1: 15 p.m., at El Charro, 168 Maple St., in Livermore.