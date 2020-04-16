Dorothy Neoma Nessett, a former resident of Livermore, passed away on April 4, 2020, at Willow Creek Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Community in Castro Valley, California.
She was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on February 11, 1925, the youngest of eight children. On April 14, 1950, Dorothy married Norman Nessett at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Oakland, California. Later that year they bought a home in Cameo Acres, Danville, California, where they lived for the next 10 years.
In 1959, Norman decided to study for the Lutheran ministry. He graduated from Concordia Seminary in Springfield, Illinois, and was ordained a Lutheran Church Missouri Synod pastor in Monmouth, Oregon, in 1965.
Norman and Dorothy adopted four children, Alan and Carla (brother and sister by birth) in 1967 and Sandra and Sarah (sisters by birth) in 1968. Norman died in 1989 while serving as a temporary pastor in Rigby, Idaho, and Dorothy moved to Livermore, California, to be closer to family. She moved into Willow Creek in September 2016.
A memorial service will be held when current restrictions on large gatherings are eliminated.