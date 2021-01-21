Dorothy (Dotty) Clark Thompson was born on April 12, 1935, in Framingham, Massachusetts, and passed away Jan. 9, 2021 in Manteca, California. She is survived by her sons, Mark (Kathy) of Nevada and Kevin (Nena) of Lathrop; and sister, Janice (Bob) Ganusko of Massachusetts. She leaves four grandchildren, Kyle (Katey) of Sacramento, Nicole (Brian) Plimley of Lathrop, Jacque of Modesto and Erica of San Jose. She was blessed with two great-grandchildren, Arlyn Thompson and Ansel Plimley, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Chet; father, James, and mother, Margaret Clark; sisters, Hazel LaTreille, Margaret Nowell and Eleanor Foss; and brothers Fred, Len and Howard Clark. Dotty loved everyone she met. She loved to give hugs. (God forbid you left and didn’t get a hug!) She was a special education aide for the Livermore School District for 20 years. She lived in Medfield, MA 1935 to 1957 and moved to Livermore, CA in 1957 where she met her future husband Chet. She loved to serve, give and send cards to all for every occasion. She was very outgoing, loved to be with people, enjoyed traveling in her RV and stopping along the way (because she mapped out all who she wants to go see and meet all the folks she knew). She loved her boys and loved to be together and celebrate everyone’s birthdays. She loved to party! She attended Calvary Community Church in Manteca. She lived at The Commons where she loved everyone. She will be remembered as a caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and she will be deeply missed by all who loved her. P.L. Fry & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the Thompson Family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at 11 a.m., Calvary Community Church, 815 W. Lathrop Road, Manteca, CA 95336. Due to COVID-19, the services will be limited to 100 people. A burial will follow at Memory Garden Cemetery in Livermore, California. An online guestbook is available at www.plfryandson.com.
