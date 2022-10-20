Doug Brenzel passed away peacefully after a brief but valiant stand against brain cancer. He will be remembered as a kind, fun-loving and a much-loved son, grandson, husband and friend.
Born in Livermore, Doug was the fourth generation to grow his family in the valley. As an only child, Doug spent his formative years hunting and fishing with father in the hills on his uncle’s ranch near Brushy Peak
As a young teen, Doug and his dad got involved in racing outboard hydroplane boats in a local club. This ignited Doug’s passion for speed and horsepower. At 14-years-old, he went to work in a local cabinet shop, cleaning up to earn funds to fuel his passion for engine building and horsepower. At 15, Doug purchased his first car, a 1957 Chevy, which he meticulously customized to be ready to drive for his 16th birthday. Over the years, Doug would build several custom cars and Harley Davidson’s.
Doug graduated from Livermore High School in 1971 and went to work for a local machine shop for several years to hone his craft of engine building. In 1978, Doug received the opportunity to start a Snap on Tool dealership in the Tri-Valley, and the same year met, fell in love and became engaged to Barbara Ware. They wed in San Ramon, California the following year on April 1, 1979.
Over the next 32 years, Doug and Barbara built a flourishing business, receiving many awards and fostering a strong reputation with shop owners and mechanics in the Tri-Valley. After retirement in 2010, Doug applied all of his expert skillset alongside Barbara in her real estate and property management business, performing repairs on behalf of landlords and tenants alike. From this, he was able to build a small handyman business, DB Services.
Doug and Barbara surrounded themselves with the camaraderie and love of family and friends during their 43-year marriage. They enjoyed travel, hiking and camping with their three Dalmatians that they loved over the years.
Doug was preceded in death by his father Norman Phillip Brenzel; and his mother Agnes M. Moomau Brenzel. He is survived by his beloved wife Barbara Ware Brenzel.
A celebration of life is planned for Nov. 4, 2022, at 6 p.m.
McGrail Vineyard and Winery
5600 Greenville Road, Livermore