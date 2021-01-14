Dr. Don Cowgill lost a battle with glioblastoma the morning of Jan. 1, 2021. He was surrounded with the love of his family.
Don had a lifelong passion for science and only recently retired from 46 years with Sandia National Labs as principal physicist. He held multiple patents and contributed to many global scientific endeavors.
Don graduated from Wichita State University with degrees in physics and math, later receiving a asters and PhD in physics from Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri. His love for exploration and understanding led him in many creative endeavors.
Don was musical, and played the guitar and piano quite well. He backpacked throughout New Mexico and California and hiked the entire Colorado Trail. He loved to tinker, to build and fix anything he could, from electronics and machines, to home projects and restoring cars. He was a longtime member of the Sorry Safari Touring Society (an MG car club) and the MGOC British Car Club.
Don also loved travel and adventure, which meant many road trips, hiking, skiing, sailing, volunteering at wineries and cruising.
Don is survived by his wife, Maris; his sister, Catha Cowgill; his children, Jefferey Glen Cowgill, Christine Marie Loftus, Cindy Lou Paiz, Joe Loftus, Jr., and Marcianna Loftus Howard; as well as eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Don was kind, generous, an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, co-worker and friend. His passions touched the lives of many people. He could do absolutely anything he set his mind to. A Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date when it is safe to be with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to continuumhospice.com or glioblastomafoundation.org
“When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left and say, ‘I used everything you gave me.’” -Erma Bombeck.