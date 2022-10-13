Dr. George Ogden Kirk IV passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2022 at the age of 72. After an unexpected and brief battle with cancer, he joined his beloved mother Virginia Edgar Kirk and father George Ogden Kirk III in heaven. He was born in Newark, New Jersey and lived a very interesting and exciting life. His father worked for the Campbell’s soup company for many years, which prompted the family to move to Canada and Australia where Dr. George spent most of his childhood. In Australia, he attended Geelong Church of England boarding school where he met Prince Charles, who was also a student there.
After many years in the restaurant business working as a manager, waiter, cook and bartender, he went back to college and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science from California State University of Hayward in 1992. He met his wife Dr. Lisa Hom Kirk in 1992 while they both worked at the Marriott Hotel. Together, they decided to go to chiropractic college, both ultimately graduating in 1998 with honors. They have practiced together at Amador Valley Chiropractic in Pleasanton since that time.