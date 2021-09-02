Dr. Henry Aboud passed on Aug. 25, 2021 at the age of 87.
Originally from Arizona he resided in Pleasanton for 56 years. He was a veteran of the Korean War where he served as a corpsman. Dr. Aboud worked as a dentist in the Tri-Valley for more than 45 years.
Dr. Aboud cherished his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Elsie Aboud. He is survived by his daughter Sharon and husband Bruce; son Ray and wife Chevelle; daughter Elena and husband Ted; and son Hank and wife Migle, along with 13 grandchildren many great- grandchildren. Services will be held at Graham-Hitch Mortuary in Pleasanton on Sept. 18, 2021 at 10 a.m.