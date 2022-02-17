Dr. John T. Volponi, 96, a native of Livermore and lifelong resident, passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 28, 2022.
Born in 1925 to Louis James and Margaret (Perata) Volponi, Jack was a lifetime member of St. Michael’s Church, and a graduate of St. Michael’s School. At an early age, he developed an interest in building model airplanes and won several statewide contests. This touched off a lifelong interest in flying. He attended Livermore High School and was student body president in 1943. After high school, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and graduated from flight training on his 20th birthday in 1945. Following his discharge from the Air Force at the end of WWII, he enrolled at the University of California, Berkeley, and graduated from the School of Optometry in June 1952. He opened his optometric practice in January 1953 with offices in Livermore and Pleasanton and built a business that thrives to this day. He thoroughly enjoyed optometry and in the sixty years of practice saw optometry transform many times and emerge as the critical profession it is today. His son, Dr. James Volponi joined the practice in 1984 and has since taken over the practice at Tri Valley Optometry.
In his spare time, he enjoyed flying, carpentry projects, fly fishing and working in his garden, but his favorite thing was spending time with his family! His wife, Peggy, passed away in September 2017 after a marriage of 61 years. Jack is survived by his six sons and their wives, Joseph (Tracy), Dr. James (Maureen), John P., Thomas (Cathy), Jerry (Sherry) and Daniel along with seven grandchildren; Paul Price, Josh, Jake, Jordan, Nick, Olivia and Jack.
The recitation of the rosary will be conducted at St. Michael’s Church on Feb. 18, 2022, at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial.
Immediately following the Mass, a reception will be held at Terra Mia restaurant, 4040 East Ave., in Livermore. Burial will be private at the Volponi Family Plot at St. Michael Cemetery.
Arrangements by St. Michael Cemetery & Funeral Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: University of California, Berkeley, School of Optometry, 302 Minor Hall, #202, Berkeley, California, 94720-2020.