Duane David "Dave" Specht was born May 12, 1954, to Duane and Mary (Hayes) Specht in Chicago, Illinois. His childhood family relocated to Roseville, Michigan where he graduated from Roseville High School and he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, December 1972. While serving in the Navy, he began attending the Port O’ Call servicemen's center Ministry at Neighborhood Church (now Three Crosses Church), in Castro Valley, California. During his time at the port, he was led to Christ by John Daley and was introduced to Judith Ann Riehl of Livermore, California by David Branagh. Dave and Judy were married on March 20, 1976.
Dave left the Navy in 1978 to attend California State University, Sacramento where he earned his Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering as well as the title, "Dad," when he and Judy welcomed their first son, Jonathan David, to their family. During their time in Sacramento, Dave and Judy attended First Covenant Church (now River City Christian Church) where they formed lifelong friendships with other young couples in the Covenant Couples Sunday School class.
Following college graduation, Dave moved his family to Livermore, California and began his 32-year career with Hewitt Packard as a software engineer and project manager.
Dave and Judy welcomed two more sons into their family, Matthew David and Aaron David, and planted deep roots in Livermore. They nurtured those deep roots in the company of their family of faith, Cedar Grove Community Church, where they found peace, joy, friendship, and many expressions of shared ministry. Dave was a longtime member of the audio-visual team at Cedar Grove and served passionately in the Spirit West Coast ministry where his AV expertise was invested every summer for many years. Through Spirit West Coast, thousands and thousands of attendees celebrated contemporary Christian music's messages of faith. Dave enjoyed serving others and modeled this joy for his sons and many friends at church. He was steadfast in supporting missions, missionaries, and connecting with the people around him, wherever he was living and enjoying his life.
Dave retired from Hewlett Packard in October 2019 and gave himself fully to enjoying his many passions: hiking, running with his run club, biking around town and across the country, camping, reading, and having a cup of coffee, especially with a friend. It was no surprise to all who knew him that he was on a cross-country bike ride when he began experiencing some health concerns. Three weeks after being diagnosed with lymphoma, Dave exited this life and entered his eternal life with Jesus on Dec .14, 2021. We, his family, are sure of this: Dave is at peace and has been made whole, knowing his purpose on earth is fulfilled. He is reunited with Judy and in the presence of God who created him and in whom he had placed a lifetime of trust.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Duane and Mary, and his wife Judy. He is survived by his siblings, Kathy, Lynne, Brian and John, and by his children, Jon and daughter-in-law Bethany, Matt and Aaron, as well as his grandchildren, Hunter Jonathan, Riley Ann Marie and Roman James Specht.
The family will hold a private burial at the National Cemetery in San Joaquin Valley, California on Jan. 20. A memorial service will be held in Livermore at Cedar Grove Community Church on Jan. 21, at 4 p.m. For those desiring to do so, donations in Dave’s name can be made to Cedar Grove Community Church's General Fund in Livermore, California, or to cadence.org/ministry/victory-ranch in support of Eric and Janet Thimell.
Thanks, Dad, for loving us well and being a great example of what true strength looks like. We do not grieve as those have no hope (1 Thessalonians 4:13). We are at peace, knowing by faith we will see you and mom again. “Those who sow with tears will reap with songs of joy. Those who go out weeping, carrying seeds to sow, will return with songs of joy, carrying sheaves with them.” (Psalms 126:5-6)
