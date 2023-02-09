Duane "Sonny" Mayer passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2023. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Sonny was a graduate of Livermore High School and was an athletic sports star in both football and basketball. Later in life he also became an excellent golfer. Sonny retired from PG& E after 35 years of employment. He was loved by many in the Livermore Valley.
Sonny is survived by his beautiful wife of 28 years, Pressy Mayer. He is also survived by his four children: Libby Casey, Timothy Hubbs, Chris Mayer, Stephanie Mayer and his stepson Neil Quines and his wife Janet Quines. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Alexa Hubbs, Shaylee Hubbs, Greyson Hubbs, LJ Quines, and MJ Quines. He will be laid to rest at St. Michaels Cemetary in Livermore. Service times and date: TBD.