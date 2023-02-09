OBIT - Duane Mayer.tif

Duane "Sonny" Mayer passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2023. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Sonny was a graduate of Livermore High School and was an athletic sports star in both football and basketball. Later in life he also became an excellent golfer. Sonny retired from PG& E after 35 years of employment. He was loved by many in the Livermore Valley.