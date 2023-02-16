OBIT - Duane Mayer.jpg

Duane “Sonny” Mayer passed away peacefully on Feb.2, 2023.  He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend.  

Sonny was a graduate of Livermore High School and was an athletic sports star in both football and basketball.  Later in life he also became an excellent golfer.  Sonny retired from PG&E after 35 years of employment. He was loved by many in the Livermore Valley.