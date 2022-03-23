Lorene was born in Portland, Oregon on March 25, 1925. She passed away in Livermore, California at the age of 95 on Dec. 28, 2020, due to the COVID pandemic.
She grew up in Portland and graduated from Oregon State University in 1947. She married her high school sweetheart, Bernard G. Olsen in 1948, after he returned from the service in WWII. He was her first and only love. She moved to Livermore in 1960, when her husband was recruited by Lawrence Livermore National Lab (LLNL), to establish the Training and Education Department.
Lorene was a proud member of the First Presbyterian Church, where she was a deacon and a Stephen minister. She was also an active member for over 50 years of both the alums of Alpha Chi Omega and the American Association of University Women. She took great pride in her community and was a 20-year associate member with the Livermore Chamber of Commerce, and a commissioner for the Human Services Commission for the City of Livermore for eight years. After surviving breast cancer, she volunteered for over 30 years in various capacities in support of breast cancer patients, including teaching breast self-examinations and heading cancer support groups. When her children were young, she enjoyed volunteering at the school and with 4-H. After her husband passed, she worked at the LLNL, and retired in 1990.
She loved the ocean and the serenity of the beaches in Oregon and California. She enjoyed music, opera, live theater (including Shakespeare), dance theater and art. She loved to craft, sew, crochet, embroider and even took a design course, which led to her designing and making her own wedding dress and trousseau. She was famous in the day for making neckties.
She is survived by her daughters, Lori Olsen and J.J. Olsen (Mike McCrory), her three grandchildren, BeLinda Olsen Renteria-Toscano (Hugo Renteria-Toscano), Molly Olsen McCrory and Bailey Olsen McCrory, and one great-granddaughter, Dahlia Renteria-Toscano. She was preceded in death by her husband Bernard G. Olsen in 1972 and did not remarry. She was buried with her husband at the Willamette National Cemetery near Portland, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church, 2020 Fifth St., Livermore, California, or Tri-Valley SOCKs (Bras for the Cause), PO Box 1196, Livermore, California. www.trivalleysocks.org. A celebration of life will be held on March 26, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m. Please call 925-200-4375 for details.
