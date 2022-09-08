Earl Armitage Glauber

Earl Armitage Glauber

Earl A. Glauber, born May 11, 1933, in Los Angeles, California. Entered heaven Aug. 8, 2022, at age 89. Earl grew up in LA, attended UCLA, earning his degree in psychology, and served four years in the US Army.

He worked for many years as a counselor for Parks Job Corp. and The Department of Rehabilitation. His favorite job was with Culligan Water Treatment, in San Jose, where he worked for several years designing water treatment systems for businesses and hospitals.