Earl Armitage Glauber

Earl A. Glauber, born May 11, 1933, in Los Angeles, California. Entered heaven Aug. 8, 2022, at age 89. Earl grew up in LA, attended UCLA, earning his degree in psychology, and served four years in the US Army.
He worked for many years as a counselor for Parks Job Corp. and The Department of Rehabilitation. His favorite job was with Culligan Water Treatment, in San Jose, where he worked for several years designing water treatment systems for businesses and hospitals.
He semi-retired in 1989 after suffering his second heart attack. From 1990 until 2010, he worked as a dealer trade driver for several vehicle dealerships in the Tri-Valley.
Earl had a deep love for others (including dogs) and had a very caring heart. Earl leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Paula Glauber; daughter Babette Hunt (John); daughter Danielle Nash (John); and daughter Ginnine Glauber (Liz); seven grandchildren, Elyse, George, Jake, Nicole, Lauren (Brandon), Bree (Ron) and Samantha; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and a nephew.
Earl was preceded in death by his father, Myron Glauber, mother, Celia Glauber, brother Joseph Glauber, sister Beverly Glauber Feinstein and first wife and mother of his daughters, Frances Glauber.
Earl had a great sense of humor and looked at life as an opportunity to do good. He cherished his friends and loved God and reminded his Paula that everything would be OK, no matter what. He accepted Jesus into his heart on April 28, 2021, and is making his new home in heaven.
A celebration of life for Earl, followed by a light lunch, will be held at Celebration Church, 1135 Bluebell Drive, Livermore, California, 94551 from 10 a.m. To 2 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2022. Donations may be made to Tony La Russa’s ARF Foundation.
I will give you a new heart and put a new Spirit in you; I will remove from you your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh. Eze. 36:26.