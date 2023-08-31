The Nokes Family of Dublin, California is heartbroken to announce the passing of Earl Eugene Nokes Jr., best known as Gene Nokes, on Aug. 17, 2023.
Gene, beloved husband and father, left this world at the age of 79. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Paula Dolores (Nicholson) Nokes, and grateful daughters: Kerry Page, Gwen Crane, Erin Spence as well as their spouses and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son Byron Philip Nokes in December 2022.