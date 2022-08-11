On January 24, 2022, the world lost a wonderful man to sudden heart failure at the age of 74.
Ed was a strong, loving, gracious, humble, funny and smart son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. He was also the best boss and mentor a student or employee could ask for.
Ed was born and lived his early life in Manitoba, Canada. He loved being in nature, whatever the season. He was athletic and a born leader, a natural as the captain of his school’s hockey team.
His mum, stepdad and sister immigrated to the US when he was a teen first to New York, then on to the Sunnyvale area. He was extremely proud to become a US citizen in 1967. During his high school years, Ed became a talented boxer, winning every Golden Gloves match that he fought in. He put his boxing skills to good use by protecting classmates that were being bullied at school; long before it was the ‘in’ thing to do. Ed excelled at track and field as well, coming in third in California as a high jumper during his high school years.
Ed lived by the Golden Rule. He was smart, but not boastful. Smart enough to be invited to Mensa, humble enough to decline. Ed started his college career at De Anza College. He married his college sweetheart, Janice (nee Reichert) just before being deployed to Vietnam as a 101st Airborne Ranger (Army). Ed could have easily returned to Canada to avoid the draft, but he loved this country and chose to put his life on the line. In Vietnam, Ed attained the rank of Sergeant in short order due to his intelligence and leadership style.
When Ed returned, he and Janice started their family – three beautiful girls: Kimberly (Ritchie), Jennifer and Kelly. Ed resumed his career in IT at Aeronutronic Ford then moved on to positions of increasing responsibility at several other companies in the Silicon Valley. While working long hours, he continued his college career for 11 years earning an AA in computer science, a BA in economics, an MBA and California Teaching Credentials in business management and computer science. While he valued formal education, he often would say that he would hire someone with a good attitude and a willingness to work hard without a degree over someone that thought a degree was their ticket to a position.
Ed was a sought-after speaker at IT and business industry conferences. As president and CEO, he rescued several companies from the dust bin. He taught Cobol programming in college when Silicon Valley was in its infancy. Ed loved teaching and mentoring whether in a formal setting, at work or giving his daughters career and life advice. Ed was the sort of boss that was beloved by his employees. He would not ask anyone to do something that he wouldn’t do himself. He was the first to take a cut in salary when times were tough before laying off staff or reducing benefits. He rose to president and CEO at his last two companies, still employed until his passing. Many employees say he was by far their favorite manager – ever.
In 1989 Ed married a second time to the love of his life, Anne (nee Essaff). They married at Ravenswood Historic Site, though they lived in Pleasanton at the time. Ironically Ed and Anne moved to their current home in Livermore a few months after they wed. Ravenswood was on their running and walking routes. Ed called it “Our Mecca.” On daily walks he and Anne would stop at the park to listen for bird calls and share fond memories.
Ed was movie star handsome and quite the romantic. He spent time finding the perfect cards for each occasion. During the pandemic, when he couldn’t shop in stores, he made his own cards for Anne. He valued the wonderful marriage they had built and made many notes about the things that made their relationship work so well. He honestly hoped that others would find the type of love that they had.
Over the years, Ed enjoyed running, walking, hiking, camping, cross-country skiing, snorkeling, house boating and going to movies with Anne. The Big Island of Hawaii, Bear Valley, the Redwoods, house boating on Lake Shasta and Disneyland were some of their favorite destinations. House boating with the entire family and a special family trip to Disneyland in 2017 were a couple of his fondest memories.
Ed had recently taken on the project of going through family photos. He reveled in the wonderful memories of his family over the years. The pool parties, holidays, vacations, day trips to the local sites, etc. His plan was to make albums for Kim, Jenn and Kelly and one for Anne and himself.
With Ed others always came first. He had no interest in buying things for himself. He was very happy driving an older car and wearing a Timex watch. Hawaiian shirts and shorts were his favorite attire outside of the office. In the past several years he added T-shirts and hats that honored his 101st Airborne service. His style was low key, but classy - he was a man of ‘understated elegance.’ Ed loved getting together with the kids, grandkids and great-grandson. He was a great host, always wanting to have on hand what the family enjoyed eating and drinking, never allowing the ice bucket to run dry.
He started a tradition many years ago of buying flowers and candy for our moms (now deceased), his daughters and his wife for our January/February birthday celebrations. He and Anne also started the Christmas tradition of silly, and sometimes useful, stocking stuffers for the three daughters. Each daughter would get a unique Christmas wrap. The items were wrapped with as much tape and as little skill as possible. On Christmas Eve, the family gathered in the living room and the grandkids would go through the stuffer bags, their moms by their side, being careful to unwrap each similarly shaped and sized item at the same time. The grandkids became very skilled at guessing what each item was before the unveiling. We are grateful that we were able to share this tradition one more time this past Christmas.
He was renowned in our family as the best bingo caller. We would be on the edge of our seats waiting to hear what witty quip would come along with the letter and number being called. The girls would bring great bingo prizes for the winners to select from. Ed had a wonderful sense of humor and didn’t take things too seriously. He faced many health challenges his last several years but maintained a great attitude and sense of humor through it all. He would keep the healthcare staff entertained with his wit and they were amazed by his strength and good nature through his journey. One of his favorite sayings was a tag line of comedian, Carlos Mencia: “If you aren’t laughing, you aren’t living.” This quote is included on the bench installed at Ravenswood Park in Ed’s memory.
Ed was predeceased by his mum Connie, his stepdad Eric, his mother-in-law Una and father-in-law Steve. He is survived by his dear sister Linda; his previous wife Janice; adored daughters Kim Ritchie (Scott), Jenn and Kelly; his cherished wife, Anne; his treasured grandkids: Marcus (Ariana), Tyler, Sydney, Kailey, Gabriella, Ben and Hayden; and great-grandson Isaiah and great-granddaughter Kimora. His nephews Chad (Joli Rogers) and Renn, and niece Crystal (Tyson). His brothers-in-law: Pete (fiancé Ann), Jim and Bob; sister-in-law Annie, nephews Greg (Samantha), Rich (Monica), Matt, and Logan; niece Lindsey. He was also beloved and will be missed by Anne’s many cousins and other relatives.
If you are looking for a way to honor Ed’s memory, please consider: 1. Registering as an organ donor with the DMV and in your Advance Healthcare Directive. 2. Thanking a veteran for their service, especially those from the Vietnam era. 3. Donating blood. 4. Providing support to an animal rescue group. Favorites are the Valley Humane Society and Best Friends.
“Always by our side, forever in our hearts”. We love you and miss you every single day. “Up the hill, all the way”