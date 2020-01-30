Edith and her immediate family escaped the horrors of the Holocaust in Germany and immigrated to the U.S. While living with her parents and sister in NYC she met her future Husband, Myron Perry at a fraternity dance. About a year later they married and had two girls, Barbara and Phyllis. They lived in Hartford, Connecticut for a year and then moved to Livermore. Edith was a loving person who loved to cook and keep a spotless home. She loved being with her children and grandchild.
Funeral services will be Monday, January 6, 2:00 p.m. at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery located at 5810 Midway Road in Dixon, California. Callaghan Mortuary Is Honored to be serving the Perry Family. If you would like to sign the on-line book of condolences, please log onto callaghanmortuary.com.