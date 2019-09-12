Edmond William Faustina

“I love my life.” Those are words said by Ed Faustina of Pleasanton just days before suffering from a heart attack and passing on August 4, 2019. Ed was celebrating his 72nd birthday.
Although not famously remembered, his life had an impact reaching far beyond fame. Known for his motivational quips and life directives, he modeled a life of integrity that gave significance to his wise words.
Ed was born to Edmond William and Esther (Andrade) Faustina on August 4, 1947, in San Leandro, California. He graduated from San Leandro High School in 1965. It was at San Leandro High that Ed first met who was soon to be his wife of 53 years, Sharon Louise. In 1966, the couple married, and Ed and Sharon have been synonymous ever since.
He leaves as his legacy four children: Donna Louise Kimmel (David), Steven Patrick Faustina (Kelly), and identical twins David Patrick Faustina (Eric), and Daniel Patrick Faustina (Jessica). To his four children and their spouses, Ed was not just a father, he was their dad.
For those who knew Ed, his favorite title in life was “Papa” to his six grandchildren: Adam David, Grant Michael, Brody Patrick, Kayla Elizabeth, Danica Faith, and William Patrick.
Ed is survived by his sister Lorraine Hawkins of Livermore, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.
In 1973, Ed moved his family to Pleasanton, and they have been residents ever since. Ed worked for Berkeley Farms for 45 years until his retirement in May 2010. Ed was a proud and lifelong Teamster. Throughout his career, he would begin work at 2:30 a.m. to ensure he would be able to be home in the evening to volunteer as a coach, several years in soccer and baseball, and over 30 years with the Pleasanton Junior Football League. He took great pride in having coached his children and grandchildren, and enjoyed coaching alongside his son and son-in-law for many years. Ed also volunteered on the Board of Directors for the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership, Northern California.
Spending time with family on vacation, boating on the lake, watching the San Francisco Giants, and walking on the sand at sunset in his favorite RV spot, Pismo Beach, were some of the happiest times for Ed. He loved Disneyland trips with his parents, children, and grandchildren.
For the past 14 seasons, Ed put on his Pac-12 uniform and worked the sideline as a member of the Cal Football chain crew at UC Berkeley. This was a dream for him and a great source of pride. His family always said, “Dad finally is doing something for himself.”
The man who knew not a stranger will forever be remembered for his stories and life lessons, often conveyed in ways only Ed could say them. Strong in faith, patient and slow, if ever, to anger, Ed lived by his motto “too blessed to be stressed.”
A memorial service to celebrate Ed’s life is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m., at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1385 S Livermore Ave., Livermore, California. A reception will immediately follow at the Pleasanton Senior Center, 5353 Sunol Blvd., Pleasanton, California.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ed Faustina Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship will benefit students from Pleasanton schools. Checks should be payable to AVSI and sent to Amador Valley Scholarships, Inc., 4764 Harrison St., Pleasanton, CA 94566. For more information on how to donate or to leave a comment on Ed’s memory wall, visit www.ForeverPapa.com.