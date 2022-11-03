Edna “Joyce” McCorkle, age 85, passed away on Oct. 18, 2022, at Providence Hospital in Everett, Washington with her husband, Bruce, by her side. Joyce was born in Atlanta, Georgia on Feb. 11, 1937.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bruce; sons Jeffrey and Andrew; grandchildren Katherine, Mark, Amanda, Samantha; and great-grandchildren William and Benjamin. Joyce graduated from Joseph E. Brown Community High School in June 1954. She went to work for Retail Credit Co, and then moved to California in 1957 to live with her brother Rogers (Billy) and Bruce’s sister. Joyce married Bruce in July 1959, and they moved to Waverly, Iowa where Bruce was stationed in the USAF. They moved back to California in 1962 after he was discharged. Joyce was a homemaker, loved to sew and was very passionate about genealogy. She spent a lifetime researching her family and assisted others. In Sept. 2004, she retired and moved to Marysville, Washington.