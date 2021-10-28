Edward was born October 15, 1939 in San Francisco, California to Edward G. and Myrtle Grace McKenna, and died Sept. 26, 2021 at his home in Dublin, California.
Ed is survived by wife of 30 years, Sheryn McKenna; brother Robert and his wife Helen; Ed’s first wife Joan; son Sean and his wife Tracey; two stepsons; Victor Penner and Jeff Penner and his wife Racelle LaMar; three grandchildren, Jared Penner, Samantha McKenna and Victoria McKenna and several cousins and other extended family.
He grew up in San Francisco, in the Potrero Hill neighborhood, graduating from Lowell High School in 1957. He attended UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree.
In the early ‘60s Ed traveled the world for a year with his family. Ed the photographer and his father the narrator, created a lyceum series from the movies they took from their travels.
Ed spent 37 years working for PacBell, seeing many changes in the company while he was there. By the time he retired the company was called AT&T. Ed also spent an interesting year working on the Y2K issue at McKesson in San Francisco.
Ed enjoyed projects around the house such as landscaping and fixer-upper projects. He was a detail-oriented man causing projects to take quite some time which ended in a spectacular result.
Family gatherings were very special to Ed. Most gatherings centered around food which Ed generally prepared. Having a large library of cookbooks, gave rise to experimentation involving many and varied tastes and styles of cuisine, making meals a delicious adventure. In addition to cooking, Ed had a great appetite for reading. If he wasn’t reading a cookbook, he could be found exploring topics from gene editing to historical novels. Patrick O’Brien was one of his favorite authors.
Music played a big part in Ed’s life, with listening and performing rating equal billing. He always supported the arts, attending plays and concerts. He sang in the Bohemian Club chorus since 1967 and was very involved with the Aviary Camp, where he was camp captain for several years. The friendships he made there were long-lasting and a huge part of his life.
Ed was a special man who will be missed by all who loved him.