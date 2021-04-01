Bettencourt was a Livermore resident since 1959.
He was born in Livingston, California, on July 11, 1920. He was 100 years young. He died of kidney failure on March 21, 2021.
He joined the Navy in 1942 and served our country for four years. After his service, he continued his education at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, California, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in dairy manufacturing.
He married Angela Bettencourt on Sept. 29, 1951. They have six children, Steven (Judy) Bettencourt, Gwen Ozment, Cindy Correu, Loretta Fahey, Lorraine Bettencourt, and Mary Bettencourt. They also have six grandchildren, Diana Correu-Cousins, Erin Fahey, Brendan (Lauren) Fahey, Michael (Staci) Bettencourt, Paul (Rachel) Bettencourt and Ryan Fahey; and three great-grandchildren on the way.
He worked at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory from 1959 to 1983 as a mail carrier. He was an usher at St. Michael's Church for 46 years. He was also a member of the YMI and SIRS. He was a Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 903. He also loved collecting stamps and woodworking.
The funeral service was held on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Michael's Church, and the burial was at St. Michael's Cemetery. Callaghan Mortuary coordinated the services.