Our Father, who art in heaven … The Lord’s Prayer has a new meaning now. It is with deep sadness we grieve the passing of Edward Kenneth Myers. Those of us who loved him are grateful to have called him dad, husband, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was a man with a kind and generous heart. Ed had a wonderful sense of humor and a keen technical mind. His memory will always be a blessing.
Ed Myers of Livermore, California, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the age of 80.
After several months of worsening heart failure, Ed died peacefully at home. Ed was born in Dayton, Ohio, on March 15, 1941. Sadly, his mother died when he was just 6 years old. Ed was the oldest of three sons. After their mother died, the brothers, Ed, Charles (Chuck) and Gary, were sent to live at Elmcrest Children’s Center, an orphanage in Syracuse, New York. Ed really was a lesson in resilience. He shared openly the pain of that time, but always focused on the fond memories of working on a farm with his foster families, having a paper route and eventually moving to his grandparent’s farm. It was during this time, his love for tractors and all things to do with mechanics began. He graduated from Glenwood High School in Canton, Ohio, in 1960. The opportunity to work on military tanks, “anything to do with wrenching," led to him enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1960. First, he went to Fort Knox, Kentucky, for basic training and then to Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland, for training as a mechanic. While in Maryland, he visited all the sites in Washington, D.C., and New York City. Upon completing his training, Ed was stationed in Neu Ulm, West Germany [1961-1966]. Ed served in the 4th Armored Division, Company A, 126th Ordnance Battalion. What an exciting experience for a young man! He even personalized the license plate of his beloved red Tesla Model 3 “4th AD." While in Germany, Ed learned the dialect of the region, German-Swabish. Upon his return state-side in 1965, he arrived at Fort Ord, California, with his new German wife, Monika. They soon had a daughter, Diane. They moved to Emerald Street in Livermore, California, in 1969 where they were able to buy a new house with the help of the GI Bill. With a luck that can’t be overstated, Ed found lifelong friends in the Emerald Street Gang. They helped each other with all the new house projects and enjoyed weekend antics. The Emerald Street Gang enjoyed taking their families camping and water skiing, and Ed loved to hot dog on a single ski.
As life would have it, Monika and Diane moved to Newark, California while Ed's new wife, Carol and daughter Robin, arrived on Emerald Street. Soon, Ed’s sons, Steven and Gregory were born. The 1970’s brought about changes. It’s at this time that Ed goes back to college to study computer systems administration. He was at the forefront of the computer revolution which was a natural extension of his love of wrenching on engines. This new interest also brought Ed to Associated Aerospace Activities in San Leandro, California, where he worked for over 40 years, eventually as their Network Administrator, putting to use those college classes. And where he again made lifelong friends. During these years, Ed settled into his work and fatherhood. He enjoyed all the events of fatherhood, whether it was a baseball game, a swim meet, orchestra or driving practice. Ed was an attentive father.
But wait, there’s more! The twist and turns of life weren't finished with Ed yet. A second divorce was tough on the family, as well as his sense of self. In the mid 1990s, he volunteered at the Berkeley Library teaching programming skills and web publishing. He tried Buddhist meditation (really!). He bought a bike and joined a then singles club, Hikanbyke, where, once again, fortune would smile on Ed. During those hikes and bike trips, Ed met Andrea. Fellow travelers in the universe, Ed and Andrea married in 2002. Together, Ed and Andrea built a wonderful life together. There was always an adventure, many trips, cruises, baseball games, family birthday parties with grilling by the pool, movie nights, dinner with friends and family. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren held a special place in his heart. They were so special to him that he gave them each a special name, George. He never missed a chance to be involved with them, be it soccer, baseball, tennis, gymnastics, music and choral recitals, attending their activities was a very important part of his life, and theirs too. Ed’s sons-in-law had a special place in his heart, as well. He would think up a “wouldn’t that be nice” project around his own home just so he could call daughter Robin’s husband Alan over to “look at something” and the next thing you know they would be full-on into a big project. There were many bonding projects that eventually resulted in a corner of the backyard being christened Oberg Park. He spent many hours bonding with daughter Diane’s husband Scott working on remodeling projects in their first house. They were both so proud of their work together. When he couldn’t be involved with the actual work, he would come over to “inspect” or he would pull up a chair and “supervise.”
Once retired, they both joined a gym to keep up their health and soon found valuable friends in their weekly Silver Sneakers classes. With COVID-19, the social engagements slowed, but Ed still did his weekly chair yoga, but over Zoom. And it brought Ed great joy to watch his favorite movies, Top Gun and the Bourne Identity series, many times over. He continued to act as the volunteer website administrator for many non-profits. Ed’s generous heart never wavered.
Family members will inter Ed’s ashes at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery over the Christmas holiday. Friends are invited to join the Myers family on Saturday, March 26, 2022, for a celebration of life service. So, mark your calendar and stay tuned for future details. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Elmcrest Children’s Center on his behalf at elmcrest.org/donate/memorial-gifts.