Edward passed away Tuesday after recovering from a fall this spring at the age of 90.
He was born in San Francisco, California. After graduating Burlingame High School, he joined the U.S. Navy. He met his wife Gail of San Francisco through his sister, Gloria (who passed away prior).
Edward worked as a barber and owned shops throughout Burlingame and San Mateo, California through the early 1970s. At this time, he obtained his real estate broker license. Then he moved his family to Livermore, California, where he worked a short time as a barber, and then pursued his real estate career.
He worked for Pacific Standard Homes in Tracy, California, moving up to Managing Broker, then took the Vice President of Marketing position with Ponderosa Homes in Santa Clara, California.
By the mid 1980s, Edward started a mortgage company in Fremont, California. Then, he retired to Truckee, California in the early 1990s.
By the early 2000s, Edward and Gail went back to Livermore, California after a battle with colon cancer, survival and the winter snows.
Edward enjoyed planting and gardening in his backyard. He kept his grandson, Tim, on the go, always buying more plant seeds for the garden.
Edward had kept active earlier years with Knights of Columbus, American Legion and Elks clubs.
Edward is survived by his wife of 67 years, Gail; their children Leonard (Eliza) Rocca of San Francisco; grandson Tim Rocca of Livermore California; Lauren (Patrick) Delgado of Fremont California; and grandchildren.
He is also survived by his sister Kathleen Nunes; brother-in-law Matt Nunes; nephews and nieces; and his sister Francis Rocca.
Edward is preceded in death by his mother Mary Periera-Rocca-Trimmer of Santa Clara, California; sister Gloria Smith; brother-in-law Virgil of Santa Clara, California; sister-in-Law Marilyn Pighetti; brother-in-law Larry Paiva; mother-in-Law Irene Pighetti; and father-in-Law Richard Pighetti of San Francisco California.
Edward, Dad, Grandpa, you will be missed more than words can express. You have left us with a great legacy, and it will live on through all of us. Forever in our hearts!
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Charities of Colon Cancer, American Diabetes and American Cancer.