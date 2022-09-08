Elaine Mary Rogers

Elaine Rogers passed away on Aug. 21, 2022, in Folsom, California with daughters Karen Morgan of Shingle Springs and Shirley Prokosch of Zephyr Cove by her side.
Elaine was born on June 10, 1930, in Berkeley, California to John and Julia Victorine of Livermore, California.
She graduated from Livermore High School in 1948 and married John Rogers (deceased in March 2015) on Nov. 7, 1948.
Elaine worked as the secretary for many years in the 60's and 70's for the St Michael's CCD program.
She enjoyed ceramics, knitting, and crocheting. She and John spend many happy years traveling in their motorhome with camping clubs and visiting the western states.
She is also survived by her sons-in-law Mark Morgan and David Prokosch, grandchildren; April Morgan, Amber Winterstein, Audrey Morgan, Kevin Prokosch and Danny Prokosch and great-granchildren;
Cayden Winterstein, Paisley Bosworth, Peyton Bosworth, Dominic Prokosch, Mylee Prokosch, and Davis Prokosch.
She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, nana and gigi.
Those who wish to honor her memory may donate to St Michael's church.
