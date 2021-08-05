Elda Fay (Utterback) Montgomery peacefully left her Earthly body on the morning of November 10, 2020. She was born to Leo Utterback and Nellie McCallister Utterback in Clayton, West Virginia on November 28, 1934. One of four children, her family lived in many WV locations before settling in the small lumber town of Rainelle, WV. She was proud of her West Virginia roots and spent much time there visiting family and friends. Elda graduated from Rainelle High School in Rainelle, WV in 1953. She then graduated in 1957 from Glenville State College in Glenville, WV with a degree in Education. She would eventually end up with a Master’s degree in Education from West Virginia University. From Glenville College, Elda set off for a lifetime of adventures teaching children in many different locations. First, came Oberlin, OH. Next, she worked for the Defense Department on Midway Island teaching children of Naval Personnel stationed there. After Midway, she settled in Honolulu teaching the children of the workers in the sugar cane industry. It was in Honolulu where she met her ex-husband, Cassel Montgomery, and they decided to settle on the mainland. That brought her to Livermore where she started her career as a teacher for the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District. Elda taught fifth grade at Jackson Avenue Elementary and English and Social Studies at East Avenue Middle School. She had a way of reaching and inspiring her students and created lifetime relationships with many of them. She retired in 1999 after 43 years as an educator. She wasn’t just about education, she was about travel! Whether she was traveling back to West Virginia to see friends and family, trekking to the Holy Land, or to countless other exotic locations, she was always up for an adventure. Elda is predeceased by her parents, Leo and Nellie Utterback, sister Alva Utterback Kinard, and brother Gene Jones. Elda is survived by her son, Barry Montgomery, daughter-in-law, Leslie Montgomery, and her two grandsons, Grant and Garret Montgomery, who she dearly loved. She also leaves behind her sister Evelyn Drake of Gallatin, TN, many cousins, and countless friends that meant the world to her. A huge thank you to her neighbor, Evelynne Schwartz, for helping her stay at home as long as possible. One can only hope to live half of the exciting life that Elda lived and she didn’t take life for granted. Until we meet again, Mom! A Celebration of Life will be held on August 7th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church located at 678 Enos Way in Livermore. All are welcome to join us in celebrating Elda!
Newsletters
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Livermore Pleasanton Fire Department (LPFD) responded to a commercial structure fire on Stealth Street at 5:48 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 2. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
Latest News
- Tri-Valley Schools Prepare for Return to Classrooms
- NFL Preseason 2021: A Complete TV Schedule
- ‘South Park’ Renewed Through Season 30 as Paramount+ Orders 14 Movies
- ‘Y & R’: Michelle Stafford Previews Phyllis Bringing Down Sally and Tara (VIDEO)
- Julia Stiles, Jordan Gavaris and Madison Shamoun to Star In Amazon Comedy ‘The Lake’
- Growing coalition opposes Biden's nominee to lead Bureau of Land Management
- Dave Bautista: Knives Out 2 will be better than original
- Felicity Jones likes mixed environments on film sets