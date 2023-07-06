OBIT - Elizabeth A. Mahoney.jpg

Elizabeth Ann Mahoney of Alameda died peacefully on June 23, 2023, at the age of 91. She is survived by her sons, Martin (Susan) of Thornton, Pennsylvania and Michael of Sausalito, California as well as sisters Patricia of Albany, New York and Margaret of West Simsbury, Connecticut.

Husband Earl and son Mark preceded her in death as did sisters Dorothy and Marilyn and brother Martin.