Elizabeth Ann Mahoney of Alameda died peacefully on June 23, 2023, at the age of 91. She is survived by her sons, Martin (Susan) of Thornton, Pennsylvania and Michael of Sausalito, California as well as sisters Patricia of Albany, New York and Margaret of West Simsbury, Connecticut.
Husband Earl and son Mark preceded her in death as did sisters Dorothy and Marilyn and brother Martin.
Elizabeth (Betz) was born in Hartford, Connecticut, the fourth daughter of Mary and Martin O’Meara. She graduated from Mount Holyoke College in 1954.
Betz loved children and, prior to her marriage in 1957, worked with preschoolers. She also worked within the family automobile business. After her marriage, she devoted herself to her husband, family and the raising of her three sons. Betz had a marvelous alto voice and she loved to sing within church and community choirs. Other hobbies included tennis, bridge, travel, nature walks, furniture refinishing and mystery novels.
Donations: FESCO (The Family Shelter), 22245 Main Street, #104, Hayward, California, 94541, (510) 886-5473, www.fescofamilyshelter.org.
The National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI), 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300, Arlington, Virginia, 22203, (703)-524-7600, www. Nami.org, or the charity of your choice.