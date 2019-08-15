Elizabeth (Betty) Lorbeer

Betty passed away peacefully after a short illness. She is survived by daughter Laura, son Scott, daughter-in-law Christina, and grand-daughters Angelica and Beth. Her husband Ernest died in 2016, and daughter Susan died in 1971.
Betty was born in Pennsylvania, the youngest of three children. At age 5, her family moved to Montclair, New Jersey, where she finished her schooling. While working at Bell Telephone Laboratories, she met Ernest. They were married in 1952 and enjoyed 64 years of marriage. Most of their married life was spent in Livermore, until they moved to Stoneridge Creek in Pleasanton when it opened in 2013.
She embraced many activities, camping when her family was young, and even taking up backpacking in her 40s. Later, Betty and Ernie enjoyed traveling and elder hostels. She has enjoyed walking all her life. She enjoyed her work at Griggs Educational Service and First Presbyterian Church. She was a regular volunteer at the Alameda County Fair and the Health Library as part of the Auxiliary. She was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church Choir for 50 years. She was accomplished at knitting, crocheting, needlepoint and quilting. Betty was an avid reader and loved jigsaw puzzles.
Betty was a warm, cheerful person with a ready smile, always willing to lend a hand or an encouraging word. She will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Livermore, on Sunday, August 18, at 1:30 p.m.