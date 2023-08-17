Elizabeth (Liz) Martin, a beloved wife, devoted mother, esteemed music educator, and passionate advocate for the arts, passed away on June 30, 2023, at the age of 91. Born in San Francisco to Astrid and Peter Christenson, Danish immigrants, Elizabeth dedicated her life to teaching orchestra and played a pivotal role in establishing Livermore’s elementary school music program. She was also a founding member of the Livermore Amador Symphony and played violin and viola in groups throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.
She is survived by her loving family, including Carl, her husband of 57 years, daughters Lisa and Jeni, grandchildren Alden, Victor and Lila, and granddog Ida. Elizabeth leaves behind a rich tapestry of memories, her impact on the world of music education, and a family who will forever cherish her spirit.