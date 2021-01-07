Ellen Powers Gully passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2020, after a decade-long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Ellen was born in Tucson, Arizona, on Nov. 24, 1932, to Maurice and Evelyn Powers. She was the third of four children, with brother Don and sisters Diana and Marion. The family moved to Richmond during World War II and then to Fort Bragg in 1945. Ellen went to Fort Bragg High School and graduated in 1950.
She also met her sweetheart, Art, at Fort Bragg High, and they married on Jan. 5, 1951. Shortly thereafter, Art joined the Air Force and served for four years in Germany and stateside during the Korean War. Daughter Stephanie was born in 1954, followed by sons Brian in 1956 and Kelly in 1958.
Ellen and Art moved the family to San Luis Obispo in the fall of 1958, while Art attended school at Cal Poly. After receiving her PHT (Pushing Hubby Through) award at Cal Poly in 1961, Ellen and family moved to the Campbell and Saratoga area. In 1968, the family moved to Pleasanton and remained there for 44 years, where Ellen made many friends.
Ellen truly enjoyed cooking and entertaining friends and family. Throughout her life, she continuously worked as a bookkeeper, receptionist, and retail manager, while meticulously maintaining a household and being active in her children’s lives. Ellen attended the First Presbyterian Church for many years and was active in a local chapter of Beta Sigma Phi for over 50 years, as well as volunteering for the Open Heart Kitchen.
She enjoyed crafting of all kinds, including scrapbooking, needlework, and making greeting cards for everyone for all occasions. She even learned calligraphy to master her card-making skills. She was known for never forgetting a birthday, anniversary or holiday, and prided herself on being the first Christmas card that her friends and family received after Thanksgiving.
Ellen had many friends across the U.S. that she stayed in contact with throughout her life. Once she was your friend, she stayed your friend for life. Ellen enjoyed traveling and traveled to Alaska, Hawaii, many national parks, and visited friends all across the country.
Ellen is survived by her husband, Arthur; sister, Diana Fuentes; daughter, Stephanie Osbrink; and sons, Brian and Kelly. Ellen treasured visiting her seven grandkids and four great grandkids.
She was a thoughtful, kind, loving wife, mother, friend, and grandmother, and all were blessed to have her in their lives. She was loved and respected deeply and will forever live on in our hearts.