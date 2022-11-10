OBIT - Elliot Dick Giroux.jpg

Elliot Dick Giroux of Livermore, California passed away peacefully on Oct. 2, 2022 from pneumonia. He was 95.

Dick was born in a small house in Columbia Falls, Montana near Glacier National Park. He graduated in 1950 from Montana State University, Bozeman and married Arlene Lang of Billings, Montana. After a brief career in teaching, Dick was hired at Lawrence Livermore Laboratory as a scientific programmer where he was a group leader and the HEMP project programming coder and leader.