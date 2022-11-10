Elliot Dick Giroux of Livermore, California passed away peacefully on Oct. 2, 2022 from pneumonia. He was 95.
Dick was born in a small house in Columbia Falls, Montana near Glacier National Park. He graduated in 1950 from Montana State University, Bozeman and married Arlene Lang of Billings, Montana. After a brief career in teaching, Dick was hired at Lawrence Livermore Laboratory as a scientific programmer where he was a group leader and the HEMP project programming coder and leader.
Dick was very inventive and loved to create. He built his own house, a cabin in the Sierras, and a large Quonset-hut style workshop. He restored a 1927 Model TT truck and a 1927 Model T touring car. As an avid explorer, Dick traveled to five continents — roughly 45 countries and 35 states — either by air, boat or pulling his fifth-wheel trailer.
In addition to his parents, Dick is preceded in death by his first wife Arlene Joyce Giroux; his brother Donald Giroux; and fraternal twin brother Davis William (Bill) Giroux.
He is survived by his second wife of 12 years Lee Rotha Giroux, who fell in love with his delightful charm and took loving care of him until his last days. He is also survived by his brother Clayton Giroux; daughters Diane (Robert “Bob”) Boivie , Audrey (John Bratina) Giroux and Denise (Michael “Mike”) Kellom ; as well as one niece; 12 nephews; four adult grandsons; two great-grandchildren; two step-granddaughters and four step-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate Dick’s life on Nov. 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the main sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church of Livermore at 2020 Fifth Street, Livermore with a reception immediately following in the church Fellowship Hall.
The family asks for no flowers, please. Donations in Dick Giroux’s name may be sent to:
First Presbyterian Church of Livermore, 2020 Fifth St., Livermore, California 94550 or Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, Arkansas 72202 or online at www.heifer.org.