OBIT - Elsie E McMahon.jpg

On Saturday Oct. 15, 2022, Elsie E, McMahon, 91, was called home to God. 

Elsie was well-loved by family and friends alike. She had a ready smile and a kind word for everyone that she met. She was known for her sweet nature and care packages to those in need. Over the years, she was active in her church as a deaconess and in several women’s auxiliary groups.