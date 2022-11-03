On Saturday Oct. 15, 2022, Elsie E, McMahon, 91, was called home to God.
Elsie was well-loved by family and friends alike. She had a ready smile and a kind word for everyone that she met. She was known for her sweet nature and care packages to those in need. Over the years, she was active in her church as a deaconess and in several women’s auxiliary groups.
Throughout her long life in her native California, Elsie was, at various points in her career, a waitress, a retail salesclerk and a business owner and operator. In her spare time, Elsie enjoyed playing pinochle with family and friends, as well as completing word search puzzles, which she continued to enjoy, despite having advanced dementia.
Elsie was born on Dec. 20, 1930, in Visalia, California to James Melvin Tillotson and Corrine Lora Tillotson (née Jukes). She is survived by her brother Ralph (Betty Jo) Tillotson; her children Christine (Larry) Pytlik; Ernest L. (Ana Maria) Arnold; and Kay (Kandy) S. Arnold, as well as four grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Elsie was predeceased by her sister, Shirley Simon, as well as by three husbands.
