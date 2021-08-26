Elsie Frances Ott Holdener, 96, a longtime resident of Livermore passed to eternal life on Sunday, August 22, 2021.
Elsie was born in Lauerz, Switzerland on July 4, 1925, to Gottfried and Agatha Ott. She was the second of six children. She was a resident of Livermore, California since her marriage to Fred Joseph Holdener in 1950. They had four children; Fred (Helen); Janet Inks (Richard); Karen Zumbach (Hans); and 10 grandchildren; Joe, Jens and Dain, Dan, Kevin, Brandon, Kyle, Jason, Alicia and Jessica.
Elsie was active in St. Michael’s School’s Mothers Club, where her husband and all of her children had attended. One of the highlights of summers with her family was the weekly summer waterskiing trips.
Fred and Elsie were part of the Holdener Dairy family business. Fred Holdener, Sr., also a native of Switzerland, had purchased Valley Dairy in 1931. In 1956, with the addition of a drive-in, the name was changed to Holdener Dairy. In 1966, Fred, Jr. and Elsie became the owners of the Holdener Drive-In Dairy. Elsie did the bookkeeping for the business.
Upon retirement in 1980, Fred and Elsie enjoyed family, friends and traveling.
Her beloved husband, Fred, passed on to meet his Heavenly Father in January 1993. Elsie always cherished and was devoted to her Catholic faith. She was a member of the Medjugorje, the Our Lady of Perpetual Help, the Father Gobbi and the Blue Army of Fatima Prayer Groups. She also loved and attended many Marian Conferences and went on pilgrimages to holy sites. Elsie handed out well over 10,000 of her inspiring photos of Apparition Hill in Medjugorje.
Elsie welcomed with joy her 10 grandchildren, and her 20 and still-counting great-grandchildren. Elsie loved and was so proud of her family! Elsie was always generous to others with the blessings God had given her.
She loved to give more than to receive. When asked her key to a long life, she said “Faith, Hope and Charity - Family, Relatives and Friends.”
Elsie is preceded in passing by her brothers, Fred and Joe Ott. She is survived by her sisters, Agatha Ott Senn and Frances Ott Schilter, and her brother Tony Ott.
Contributions in Elsie’s memory can be made to Hope Hospice of Dublin, St. Michael’s Church in Livermore, The San Joaquin Valley or Aelpler Gruppe Swiss Club, EWTN (Eternal Word Television Network) or Relevant Radio.
A viewing and rosary will be held on Sunday, Aug. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Callahan Mortuary in Livermore. The rosary will begin at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s in Livermore. Burial and committal will follow at 12:30 p.m. at St. John’s Cemetery next to St. Patrick’s Church in Ripon.
