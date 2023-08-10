Elton Mederios passed away on Aug. 5, 2023, at the age of 81.
He was born at St. Paul’s Hospital in Livermore, California and raised in Pleasanton, California by his parents Manuel Mederios and Isabel (Higuera) Mederios, alongside his older brother, Leonard, who survives him.
Elton graduated from Amador High School in Pleasanton, California in 1959. His junior year of high school he met the love of his life, Marjorie Terra. They married in 1962, and two years later had their only child, Kenneth, who in turn gave them their only grandchild, Nicholas.
Elton worked at Sandia National Laboratories in Livermore, California for 32 years, retiring in 1996.
He was a devoted parishioner of Saint Michael’s Catholic Church in Livermore, where he also served many years as an usher and volunteered in the food pantry.
Elton most enjoyed spending time and offering a helping hand to family, friends and the community. He also enjoyed researching his family history, bike riding, and long walks in Sycamore Park. He was an avid snow skier, antique collector, and gardener. He and Marjorie loved to travel, which included cruises to the Caribbean and rivers in Europe, as well as trips to Italy, Portugal, and most recently, Switzerland.
Elton leaves behind his wife Marjorie, son Kenneth, grandson Nick, daughter-in-law, April, brother, Leonard, two sisters-in-law, Pat Gonzales and Betty Farley, along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Elton will be remembered by all who knew him as a loving, selfless, generous, and gentle man.
The rosary will be said at Callaghan Mortuary in Livermore on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 5 p.m., followed by a viewing from 6-8 p.m.
Mass will take place at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Livermore on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at noon.
The internment will take place at St. Augustine Cemetery in Pleasanton on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at 2290 N. First Street #212, San Jose, California, 95131 or to Grace and Glory Hospice at 2145 Elkins Way #A, Brentwood, California, 94513.