With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Elvira (Eva) Ligeti - our warm and loving mother, grandmother and friend, on Nov. 3, 2020.
She left us peacefully at her residence in Livermore with family by her side.
Eva’s 80-year life journey took her many places across the globe. Born in 1940 in Losonc, Hungary (present day Lucenec, Slovakia), relocation during the war and growing up in war-torn Europe meant attending school in five different countries, learning five languages by the time she was 10 and her family had settled in Chile.
Eva married Enrique Ligeti, the son of a Hungarian immigrant with whom she continued her journey, which included living in remote locations with no electricity or running potable water, all while raising six children. After her second immigration to the U.S., she became a cosmetologist and enjoyed a fulfilling career outside the home and, for a time, owned a salon in Dublin.
Eva is survived by her brother, Laszlo, and sister, Piroska; her lovingly devoted children and their spouses, Henry (Matilde), Andy (Michele), Eva (Mohan), Olga (Greg), Ilona (Jerry), and Alex (Stephani); her cherished grandchildren, Eric, Lyssette (Tristan), Brandon, Kayla, Rajan, Niles, Aneeta and Sheela; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Her life was always full - gardening was her passion. She loved to cook and quilt, kept an immaculate house, was highly skilled with knitting needles and crochet hooks, and enjoyed a good mystery, whether it was reading a novel or watching “Poirot” and “Miss Marple” on PBS. Most of all, she loved her family deeply and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and ever in our hearts.
“Jugs and Kisses” forever Mom!
In keeping with her wishes, a private family “Celebration of Life” will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s research at philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/alzheimers.