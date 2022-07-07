Our beloved Emiko passed away at age 90. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Carl Aaron Jr.; her children, James Aaron, Virginia Kalagorgevich and Amy Van Emmerik; daughter-in-law, Tomomi Aaron; sons-in-law Mark Kalagorgevich and Douglas Van Emmerik; grandchildren Ryan (Yvette) Van Emmerik and Leah Van Emmerik, Jon; Max, Carl and Milena (Anne) Kalagorgevich, Katy (Jesse) Armstrong-Aaron, Kristopher Aaron; great-grandsons Desmond and Rafferty, and Rhett Van Emmerik; sister-in-law Virginia McDoniel; siblings Kazuo, Yukiko, Eiji, Yasuchika and their families in Japan.
Yukiko Berg, her best friend of over 50 years, misses Emiko’s fun sense of humor and their shared laughter. We dearly miss seeing Emiko’s genuine delight every time she saw us walk through the door. Loving, nurturing, loyal, generous, culinary expert, excellent seamstress — she was all of these and more!