Born Emily Ruth Smith on Nov. 18, 1928, in Indianapolis, Indiana, Emily died peacefully on Oct. 6, 2021 in Pleasanton, surrounded by her four children, just as she would have wanted. After earning her B.A. from Butler University, Emily began her professional career as a public-school teacher, later earning a master's degree in education. Emily and her former husband, George Stahl (now deceased), met and married at Butler, moved to Oakland to start their family, lived in Guam while George served in the Navy, and then relocated to Livermore where Emily resided for more than 50 years until her passing.Emily was a kind, compassionate and generous woman – holding fast to her beliefs, defending those she loved, and always seeking to better herself and others.
She devoted her life to community service and social justice. As a founding member of First Christian Church of Livermore, Emily was a vocal proponent for civil rights, advocating for racial equality and LGBTQ inclusion. Emily actively supported the farm workers movement, led campaigns to end homelessness and vehemently protested the proliferation of nuclear weapons. Emily was also active in the League of Women Voters and the American Association of University Women. Emily pursued her passion for religious studies at UC Berkeley Pacific School of Religion, graduating with a second master's degree in 1982. A year later she received a third master's degree, this time in counseling. As the child and family counselor at Tri-Valley Haven for Women for more than 20 years, Emily’s extraordinary and unflappable commitment to her clients earned her the nickname “Saint Emily.''
To know Emily was to love her. Emily’s greatest joy was her family; her love was unconditional and her kindness uplifted and sustained us all. Emily was a voracious reader, consuming biographies, religious texts and popular novels at an amazing clip. She had a deep love for animals, was an avid world traveler in her younger days, and was always first in line to support a worthy charitable cause. Emily's legacy lives on in her four children, Kurt Stahl, Pauline Stahl, Mary Nelson and George Stahl Jr., and her five grandchildren, Lily and Julia Stahl, and Sarah, Shannon and Riley Nelson. We invite you to a remembrance at Asbury United Methodist Church on Nov. 28 at 3 p.m.