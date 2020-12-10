Emma Ciappara passed away peacefully on Nov. 29, 2020, at Rossmoor Skilled Nursing Facility in Walnut Creek.
Emma was born Emilia de laTorre on Oct. 29, 1923, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Maria Diaz de laTorre and Emilio de laTorre. She graduated high school in Detroit in 1941. Following graduation, she was married to Peter Ciappara, on Nov. 28, 1942.
Following their wedding, Peter enlisted into the Army on Dec. 21, 1942, to do his part in WWII. Emma was always proud to say that she took Peter's place at Ford Motor Company while he served his country.
When Peter returned in 1946, they started their family of seven baby boomers, which happened between 1946 and 1956. When her children were old enough, Emma returned to the workplace outside the home while maintaining her household responsibilities.
In 1970, Emma and Peter moved from East Detroit to Hayward. She lived in Alameda County until September 2020 and at Gardella Plaza in Livermore for the last 13 years. Emma's last job before retirement was the one she enjoyed the most - a teacher's assistant for the Oakland Unified School District.
In addition to Emma's parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Peter, after 52 years of marriage in March 1993; her daughter, Agatha in April 1970; three sisters, Josephine, Rhoda and Rose; and five brothers, Samuel, Frank, Luis, Emilio and Melchor. Surviving Emma are daughter, Marie Wassei and husband Khalil Wasseil; seven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; daughter, Genevieve Carlson-Todd and husband Michael Todd; one grandchild; and four great grandchildren; daughter, Camille Flores and husband, Julio Flores; three grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; son, Joseph; son, Peter and wife Judith; four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; and son, Salvador, and wife, Nancy; one grandchild; and two great grandchildren. Emma is also survived by her sister, Helen; and many nieces and nephews.
Family, friends and others whose lives Emma touched are invited to Holy Angels Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, located at 1051 Harder Road, in Hayward, for a limited visitation (12 people), followed by an outdoor mass and then a graveside service. Arrangements are made by St. Michaels Catholic Funeral and Cemetery Services in Livermore. Flowers are welcomed and can be sent for the mass service.