Enez James lived a long and fulfilling life for 94 years, but on Nov. 30, the Covid virus claimed her.
She leaves behind many friends and a family that loved her.
Enez was born and grew up in Brooklyn, New York. In many ways, she was a true Brooklynite - intelligent, with an acerbic wit, quick to laugh and to point out flaws in our world. She enjoyed challenging herself with crossword puzzles and other word games, even in her final years.
Enez took pride in being self-reliant. After working her way through college in New York, she became a professional dietician. She met her future husband, Ed James, while on a tour of Norway. After their marriage, they enjoyed many vacations in far-away places.
Ed’s work as an explosives expert at Lawrence Livermore Lab drew the couple to Livermore. Enez established deep roots in the community through her work at the VA hospital, as well as her volunteer work as a friendly greeter to Livermore newcomers. She also volunteered at Valley Memorial Hospital and the Bankhead Theater.
Enez was a long-time member of Lifestyle Rx, where she enjoyed water aerobics.
After Ed’s death in 2001, Enez lived alone in their home until 2016, when she moved to an assisted-living facility in Livermore. Despite decreasing mobility, Enez continued twice weekly exercise sessions with a personal trainer at Absolute Wellness. She was always willing to try new things, and learn new dance steps.
Due to Covid burial services will be private. Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the James family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.